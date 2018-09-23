6th Annual Miles for a Mission Road Race

The 6th Annual St. Francis Miles for a Mission Road Race is a 5K run/walk USATF certified course with chip timing through the beautiful back roads of scenic North Stamford! Dogapalooza and features competitions for ‘Best Trick’, ‘Looks Most Like Your Dog’, ‘Best in Show’ and more. Free food and drinks will be available to both 2 & 4 legged participants.

9:00 am: Miles for a Mission 5K Run/Walk—dogs welcome!

9:15 am – 10:00 am: Dogapalooza

The Run/Walk’s entry fee is $25 until 8/15; $35 until 9/22; $40 on 9/23. T-shirt is included. Entry fee to Dogapalooza only is $10. All dogs must be on a 6’ leash to compete, and will receive a “Miles for a Mission” bandana! To register for all events, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm .

The St. Francis Outreach Program makes grants to non-profit organizations that serve the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the Stamford Community. All proceeds from the 6th Annual Road Race benefit this year’s race partner, Americares Free Clinic of Stamford, through the St. Francis Outreach Program. Last year’s race had over 250 participants and raised over $18,000.

Americares Free Clinics provides free, high-quality health care to low-income, uninsured community residents in a setting where all are treated with dignity and respect. Founded in 1994, the program has grown to become the largest free clinic network in Connecticut with four locations that serve 3,000 patients annually. Americares Free Clinic of Stamford is the network’s newest clinic, having begun as a mobile medical unit in 2014. After moving into a permanent facility at 401 Shippan Avenue in 2017, the Stamford Clinic expanded its capacity. Nearly 700 low-income, uninsured patients rely on the clinic to keep them healthy and out of the emergency room.

http://www.stfrancisstamford.org/

CONTACT INFO:

Rev. Mark Lingle

marklingle.pastor@gmail.com

(203) 570-6226