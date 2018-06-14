Event calendar brought to you by
An Evening with George Gershwin
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT
06890
United States
Enjoy an evening of Gershwin’s most classic pieces including performances of
Rhapsody in Blue and Fantasy on Porgy and Bess, a brilliant arrangement of the most beautiful melodies from the great folk opera by the same name as arranged by Earl Wild with pianist and Gershwin specialist Dr. Orin Grossman. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted at the door.
Thursday, 14 June, 2018
07:00 PM
Contact:
Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 15 June, 2018
Norwalk Band & Brew 07:30 PM Thursday, 14 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Monday, 16 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Saturday, 21 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Thursday, 26 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Monday, 20 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Saturday, 25 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM
Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Monday, 16 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Saturday, 21 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Thursday, 26 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Sunday, 05 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Friday, 10 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Monday, 20 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Saturday, 25 August, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM