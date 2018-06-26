Summer Horsemanship Riding Program

Designed for those who have never ridden to those who are looking to strengthen and advance their skills both on horseback and on the ground. The summer equestrian experience your children will never forget. Riding, Horsemanship, and Fun!

$700 AM Session 8 am - 12 noon Ages 7 & up $600 PM Session 1 pm - 4 pm Ages 5 - 6

Full Day Option

Ages 7 & up / Limit: 5 riders per week. Bring your own lunch & snacks / 8 am - 4 pm

Rate: $1,275 per week / Weeks 1 & 6: $1,020

Contact office for registration form and required paperwork.

Tel: 203-322-4984 / meadfarm@hotmail.com