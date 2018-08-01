Event calendar brought to you by
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program
Mead Farm
107 June Rd
Stamford, CT
06903
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program
Designed for those who have never ridden to those who are looking to strengthen and advance their skills both on horseback and on the ground. The summer equestrian experience your children will never forget. Riding, Horsemanship, and Fun!
$700
AM Session
8 am - 12 noon
Ages 7 & up
$600
PM Session
1 pm - 4 pm
Ages 5 - 6
Full Day Option
Ages 7 & up / Limit: 5 riders per week . Bring your own lunch & snacks / 8 am - 4 pm
Rate: $1,275 per week / Weeks 1 & 6: $1,020
Contact office for registration form and required paperwork.
Tel: 203-322-4984 / meadfarm@hotmail.com
Wednesday, 01 August, 2018
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Monday, 30 July, 2018
Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
Wednesday, 01 August, 2018
Thursday, 02 August, 2018
Friday, 03 August, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Gretchen Meyer
Phone: 203-322-4984
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Wednesday, 01 August, 2018
Endangered & WILD 03:30 PM Wednesday, 08 August, 2018
Endangered & WILD 03:30 PM Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Endangered & WILD 03:30 PM Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Upcoming Events
Monday, 30 July, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Theatre Workshop 10:00 AM
Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet 02:30 PM
6 week Series: Salsa Beginner II 07:30 PM
Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
AfroHouse w/ Manuel of Angola 07:30 PM Thursday, 20 September, 2018
On-Water Training- Norwalk 10:30 AM Wednesday, 17 April, 2019
Michael Feinstein Trio 08:00 PM Tuesday, 13 November, 2018
The Doobie Brothers 07:30 PM Wednesday, 01 August, 2018
EXQUISITE MINIATURES by Wes and Rachelle Siegrist 09:00 AM Tuesday, 09 April, 2019
One Night of Queen 08:00 PM Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Pequot Presents: Books-To-Film 'Annihilation' 03:00 PM Wednesday, 22 August, 2018
Pequot Presents: Books-To-Film 'The Zookeeper's Wife' 03:00 PM Saturday, 13 April, 2019
Tommy James & The Shondells 08:00 PM Saturday, 27 April, 2019
ARRIVAL: The Music of Abba 08:30 PM
Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
AfroHouse w/ Manuel of Angola 07:30 PM Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
Pequot Presents: Books-To-Film 'Annihilation' 03:00 PM Wednesday, 22 August, 2018
Pequot Presents: Books-To-Film 'The Zookeeper's Wife' 03:00 PM Friday, 03 August, 2018
Outdoor Adventures: Things with Wings Night Hike 07:00 PM Thursday, 20 September, 2018
On-Water Training- Norwalk 10:30 AM Tuesday, 13 November, 2018
The Doobie Brothers 07:30 PM Thursday, 16 August, 2018
Safe Sitter Class 09:00 AM Friday, 03 August, 2018
Fantastic Finds: Meet The Artist Alex Sax 02:00 PM Sunday, 24 March, 2019
Mike Super: Magic & Illusion 04:30 PM Tuesday, 09 April, 2019
One Night of Queen 08:00 PM