Summer Horsemanship Riding Program

Designed for those who have never ridden to those who are looking to strengthen and advance their skills both on horseback and on the ground. The summer equestrian experience your children will never forget. Riding, Horsemanship, and Fun!
$700
AM Session
8 am - 12 noon
Ages 7 & up
$600
PM Session
1 pm - 4 pm
Ages 5 - 6
Full Day Option
Ages 7 & up / Limit: 5 riders per week.Bring your own lunch & snacks / 8 am - 4 pm
Rate: $1,275 per week / Weeks 1 & 6: $1,020
Contact office for registration form and required paperwork.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.