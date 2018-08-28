Event calendar brought to you by
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program
Mead Farm
107 June Rd
Stamford, CT
06903
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program
Designed for those who have never ridden to those who are looking to strengthen and advance their skills both on horseback and on the ground. The summer equestrian experience your children will never forget. Riding, Horsemanship, and Fun!
$700
AM Session
8 am - 12 noon
Ages 7 & up
$600
PM Session
1 pm - 4 pm
Ages 5 - 6
Full Day Option
Ages 7 & up / Limit: 5 riders per week . Bring your own lunch & snacks / 8 am - 4 pm
Rate: $1,275 per week / Weeks 1 & 6: $1,020
Contact office for registration form and required paperwork.
Tel: 203-322-4984 / meadfarm@hotmail.com
Tuesday, 28 August, 2018
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 22 August, 2018
Thursday, 23 August, 2018
Friday, 24 August, 2018
Monday, 27 August, 2018
Tuesday, 28 August, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Gretchen Meyer
Phone: 203-322-4984
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
