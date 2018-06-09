CT Open House Day at Mill Hill Historic Park

The Norwalk Historical Society will be celebrating CT Open House Day 2018, a state wide unified celebration of Connecticut’s fascinating world of art, history and tourism, at Mill Hill Historic Park on Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Enjoy sweeping views of the Norwalk River while meandering through Mill Hill Historic Park. Learn the fascinating history of the area through interpretive signs that dot the landscape. Take self-guided tours of the Governor Fitch Law Office (1740), Colonial Herb Garden, Downtown District Schoolhouse (1826) and view the art exhibit in the Town House (1835) - Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art. Stroll through the Mill Hill Burying Ground to view the graves of Norwalk’s past citizens and as well as unique New England Gravestone Art. This event is free and open to the public. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. General parking is located across the street, follow signs to overflow parking.

For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.