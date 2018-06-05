Event calendar brought to you by
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
This June, the Geary Gallery of Darien invites you to see the “Abstract Inspirations” featuring the paintings of artist, interior designer and writer, Jacqueline deMontravel. Her exhibit runs June 1 – 30 and she’s available for interviews. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Tuesday, 05 June, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
