Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age

In the 19th century, well before the invention of the Internet, Americans used “leisure time” for a variety of pastimes, one of which was collecting. People obsessed over crazes that swept society—travel, geology, shells, and “orchidelirium,” to name a few, which were diversions from work and the grim realities of the era but also a way to expand on a newfound understanding of the world. Collecting was a serious business; and in time, improved standard of living, transportation technology, manufacturing, and the rise of consumerism enabled Americans across gender and class, to participate in the science.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.