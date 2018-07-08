The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is Back!

Sundays, June 24 To September 30. 10AM-2PM

Many favorites are returning and we've added some new vendors to offer a widervariety of items.

We'll be selling our very own farm-fresh eggs made by our chickens on Heckscher Farm, maple syrup made in our own maple sugar "shack," and wool from our sheep.

Don't miss out on the local farmers and producers at Farm Market as well!

There will be weekly farm-related family activities during our Market Madness and Edible Science programs led by one of our environmental educators. Admission to the Sunday Farm Market, only, is FREE!

Please Note: Free entry to the Farm Market does not include: Galleries, Heckscher Farm, Nature's Playground, hiking trails or participation in the Market Madness program. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

