Event calendar brought to you by
Styling & Movement Workshop
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Interested in taking a styling class? This drop-in class is for you!
Wondering how to make your arms and body flow while dancing salsa? Want some moves for that dreaded moment when your partner lets go of you and you aren't sure what shines to do? This is the class for you! Learn beginner shines and technique with Kimberly Charles for those ladies excited for looking great on the dance floor!
This drop-in class will take place every WEDNESDAY beginning June 13th from 7:30-8:25pm.
Wednesday, 25 July, 2018
07:30 PM - 08:25 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Wednesday, 18 July, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Move Dance
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Friday, 15 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM
Norwalk Band & Brew 07:30 PM
Norwalk Band & Brew 07:30 PM Saturday, 16 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Monday, 18 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM Tuesday, 19 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM
Friday, 15 June, 2018
Norwalk Band & Brew 07:30 PM
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Saturday, 16 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Tuesday, 19 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Monday, 16 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Friday, 15 June, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM Thursday, 21 June, 2018
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Saturday, 21 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Collecting in Victorian America: The Great Divide of the Gilded Age 12:00 PM
Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 18 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 25 July, 2018
Styling & Movement Workshop 07:30 PM Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Cha Cha Performance Class 08:00 PM