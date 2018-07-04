Independence Day at Mill Hill Historic Park- Reenactors & Bell Ringing

The Norwalk Historical Society will host a very special “Independence Day at Mill Hill Historic Park” which will feature an encampment by African American Revolutionary War reenactors representing the Marbleheaders and the 1st Rhode Island Regiment of Foot. The day will also include the annual “Let Freedom Ring” Bell Ringing Ceremony. “Independence Day at Mill Hill Historic Park”, which is FREE and open to the public, takes place on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St. Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. For general parking, follow parking signs to lot across the street.



From 1:00pm – 4:00pm, learn about the life of an African American soldier during the American Revolution. Reenactors from the Sable Soldiers of the American Revolution will bring to life soldiers from the Marbleheaders and the 1st Rhode Island Regiment of Foot and will create an historical encampment filled with Revolutionary War artifacts and props. Stories of the impact these soldiers made on the Revolution as well as tales of important historical figures will be woven into demonstrations of military drills, weapons of the period, and an interactive live firing of a cannon.



At 1:30pm, the Marbleheaders and 1st Rhode Island Regiment of Foot will gather in the Town House with the community for the annual “Let Freedom Ring” Bell Ringing Ceremony. The Town House bell will toll 13 times to commemorate the founding of the original 13 colonies. Selected sections of the Declaration of Independence will be read by Norwalk’s Town Clerk, Rick McQuaid. Senator Bob Duff, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling as well as other local dignitaries will take part in this wonderful patriotic ceremony!



About the Sable Soldiers of the American Revolution

Portraying the Historical Regiments of African Heritage in America's Wars of Independence- American War Revolution -1776, and the The War of 1812-1815- featuring 1st Rhode Island Regiment, The Black Mariners of Col. Glovers Marbleheaders, Les Chasseures Voluntaire, Blackjacks of the War of 1812



