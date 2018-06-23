1940's USO Meets 2018

WE WANT YOU!!

To Step Back In Time With Us & Enjoy A USO Celebration--1940’s

STYLE! Come dressed in 1940’s-1950’s theme or just come dressed

formal. While back in time you will enjoy: dinner & a show, followed

by an after party. So, whether you’re a ducky shin cracker or a dead

hoofer it’s sure to be a gas!

$65: Dinner, Show & Afterparty

$45: Dinner & Show

$25: Afterparty

Please visit

https://www.facebook.com/Dance.with.Maria/

for any questions and/or information on how to purchase tickets.