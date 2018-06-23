1940's USO Meets 2018

Event calendar brought to you by
Knights of Columbus
37 West Putnam Ave
Greenwich, CT
06830
USA
WE WANT YOU!!
To Step Back In Time With Us & Enjoy A USO Celebration--1940’s
STYLE! Come dressed in 1940’s-1950’s theme or just come dressed
formal. While back in time you will enjoy: dinner & a show, followed
by an after party. So, whether you’re a ducky shin cracker or a dead
hoofer it’s sure to be a gas!
$65: Dinner, Show & Afterparty
$45: Dinner & Show
$25: Afterparty
Please visit
https://www.facebook.com/Dance.with.Maria/ for any questions and/or information on how to purchase tickets.
Saturday, 23 June, 2018
06:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Contact:
Maria Fiora
Phone: 203-570-5440
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
