Puttin’ on the Dog will be bringing the party back to Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, Greenwich, CT on Sunday, September 16th. This will be our 31st annual dog and fun festival!

Last year Puttin' on the Dog attracted about 5,000 attendees. Adopt-A-Dog wants this year to be the best year yet, so all of our fan favorite Puttin’ on the Dog events will be returning. Expect to see adoptable dog parades, fun demonstrations, entertaining competitions to enter your furry friends into, water views, a fun scavenger hunt and activities for dogs, their families and pet lovers! Don’t miss the Pet Pantry Warehouse Pavilion for free hand-outs and advice for your pet.