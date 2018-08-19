+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Market Madness

Stamford Museum and Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903-4023

Sundays, July 1 - August 19, 10 am - 2 pm

Support local farmers and explore the SM&NC through hands-on activities! Our Sunday Farm Market (10-2) opens for the season (6/24-9/30) and will be the center of our Summer Sunday programs. Come for a self-guided craft on the meadow, farm animal meetings, and lunch with Bert & Sadie, our North American River Otters. At 12:30 pm, join us for Edible Science, where we explore the science behind some of our favorite foods, such as pizza, S'mores, and ice cream!

 

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10 am - 2 pm        Self-guided craft (weather permitting at Farm Market)

10:30 am             Meet a Farm Animal (at Farm Market)

12 pm                  Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)

12:30 pm             Edible Science! (at Farm Market)

1 pm                    Otter feeding demonstration (at Otter Pond)

 

Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission.

Please Note: FREE entry to farm market does not include Market Madness programming. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events

Sunday, 19 August, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Visitor Services

Phone: 2039776521
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

See Above

