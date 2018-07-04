Searching for Norwalk's African American Patriots Lecture

Back by popular demand! In celebration of Independence Day, local historian Madeleine Eckert will present “Searching for Norwalk’s African American Patriots” on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 12:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse. This exciting slide lecture utilizes a number of source documents to weave a visual narrative of Norwalk’s fascinating 18th century African American history. This journey of discovery demonstrates how using information collected from local histories; newspaper notices and articles; Norwalk land records, vital records, census records, cemetery records, Revolutionary War service records; Internet articles, and additional references may help to create a more comprehensive understanding of the 18th century local African American experience. Free admission and open to the public. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and limited mobility parking on site only. For general parking, follow parking signs to lot across the street.



Immediately following the lecture will be the Norwalk Historical Society’s free “Independence Day Celebration at Mill Hill” which will include an encampment by African American Revolutionary War reenactors representing the Marbleheaders and the 1st Rhode Island Regiment of Foot, and the National “Let Freedom Ring” Bell Ringing Ceremony with Senator Bob Duff and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.



Madeleine Eckert is a local researcher and historian who has served on the Norwalk Historical Society Board of Directors for a number of years. She and her husband Ed have given numerous slide lecture presentations in Norwalk and throughout the state. They have also led historic walking tours and cemetery tours around the Historic Norwalk Green, the Mill Hill Graveyard, St. Paul’s Graveyard, and Riverside Cemetery. The Eckerts have done extensive research on the Battle and Burning of Norwalk, Nathan Hale, African American history, and Colonial history in Norwalk.



For more information on “Searching for Norwalk’s African American Patriots” visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.

