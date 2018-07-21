Don McLean is one of America’s most enduring singer-songwriters and is forever associated with his classic hits “American Pie” and “Vincent (Starry Starry Night).” Since first hitting the charts in 1971, Don has amassed over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide and in 2004 was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

Starting the night off is guitarist, singer and songwriter David Leonard. This NYC musician has shared the stage with many notable artists including rock legends Rick Derringer, Tommy Shaw and Chuck Berry.