Bacon Brothers

Actor Kevin Bacon and brother Michael have been writing, recording and performing together for more than two decades. The duo has released seven albums and earned praise for their gritty, eclectic live shows!

Fiercely devoted to making music, even from an early age (they cite such influences as the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Motown, Led Zeppelin, Philly soul, and James Taylor, with mentions from Michael of Pete Seeger, Jimmy Rogers, Chet Atkins, and the Jim Kweskin Jug Band, and additional kudos to Michael from Kevin for his input), the two siblings share a singular body of work that’s found them spending more than 20 years of working the road and paying their dues, resulting in an impressive discography — Forosoco (1997), Getting There (1999), Can’t Complain (2001), Live: The No Food Jokes Tour (2003), White Knuckles (2005), New Year’s Day (2009), Philadelphia Road (2011) and 36 Cents (2014) — spanning rock, soul, folk and Americana. Never content to be typecast, they have fiercely devoted themselves to the cause of making music, undeterred by fame, fortune or the pitfalls that frequently obstruct the path to success.