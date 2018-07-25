In celebration of her 30-year recording career, Mary Chapin Carpenter will release Sometimes Just The Sky on March 30 on Lambent Light Records via Thirty Tigers. The landmark record features new versions of twelve of Carpenter’s most beloved songs as well as one newly written song, the title track. Produced by Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Paul McCartney, Ray LaMontagne), the album was recorded entirely live at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios outside Bath, England. Joined by long-time collaborator Duke Levine on guitar and a handpicked band of Johns’ favorite musicians, Carpenter reimagined one song from each of her twelve studio albums along with “Sometimes Just The Sky.”

Emily Barker is perhaps best known as the writer and performer of the award-winning theme to PBS Masterpiece crime drama Wallander starring Kenneth Branagh. The UK-based Australian singer-songwriter has released music as a solo artist as well as with various bands including The Red Clay Halo, Vena Portae and Applewood Road and has written for film, including composing the feature film soundtrack for Jake Gavin’s lauded debut feature Hector starring Peter Mullan and Keith Allen.