Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Two-time Grammy Award nominee, and multiple Billboard World Music Award winner, Femi Kuti is back! The Nigerian musician, and the oldest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, is best known for his collaboration with American hip-hop artists Mos Def, Common and Jaguar Wright and has toured with Jane’s Addiction and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’- to name a few. Femi brings his blend of soul, funk, jazz, R&B and African folk to the masses with band: The Positive Force. With the release of more than 10 albums, including his latest 2018 release “One People One World,” Femi continues to merge the music of his roots with the current sounds of today- expanding the diversity of his artistry. As a judge on Nigeria’s huge TV show Nigerian Idol, Femi loves to encourage new artists to experiment and grow.

Jupiter & Okwess

With their second album Kin Sonic, Jupiter & Okwess transcend the Congo’s unexplored musical heritage and dive into a pool of modernity. Jean-Pierre Bokondji, aka « Jupiter », a sort of Don Quixote, (or a lanky wading bird dressed in a general’s uniform), was born on the 16th December 1963, in Kinshasa. From East Berlin (where he grew up) to Kinshasa, from James Brown to the ultra-dominant Congolese rumba style, Jupiter decided to create his own mode of musical expression. Just like the writing of the African philosopher, Zamenga Batukezanga, Jupiter’s lyrics focus on the painful past, and how to overcome it. Gathered around Jupiter are the Okwess faithful: Montana (of Staff Benda Bilili) on drums and Yendé on bass, guitarists Eric and Richard and the singer Blaise.