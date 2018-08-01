Daughtry (fronted by American Idol Season 5 finalist Chris Daughtry) have released five studio albums, scored four No. 1 hits and garnered 4 GRAMMY nominations. Additionally, the band has sold over 8 million albums and 16 million singles, as well as selling out concerts around the globe. Radio hits include the mulit-format hit No. 1 song “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” and “No Surprise.”Daughtry’s self-titled album was the fastest-selling rock debut in Soundscan history, and its follow up, Leave This Town, marked the quintet’s second consecutive No. 1 album. The band’s third album, Break The Spell, was certified GOLD within four weeks of its release, and their last studio effort, Baptized, produced the certified GOLD single, “Waiting For Superman.”
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.