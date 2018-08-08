Event calendar brought to you by
Dark Star Orchestra: Acoustic
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
After 9 years, DSO returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with a rare acoustic set! Using entire shows from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring as a launching pad, Dark Star Orchestra (DSO) recreates the original song for song performance set list for an entirely new generation of, as well as old school, Deadheads.
Wednesday, 08 August, 2018
07:30 PM
Contact:
Vania Saintferry
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
