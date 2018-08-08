+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Event calendar brought to you by

Dark Star Orchestra: Acoustic

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

After 9 years, DSO returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with a rare acoustic set! Using entire shows from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring as a launching pad, Dark Star Orchestra (DSO) recreates the original song for song performance set list for an entirely new generation of, as well as old school, Deadheads.

Wednesday, 08 August, 2018

Contact:

Vania Saintferry

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

