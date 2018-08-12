Jeff Daniels & The Ben Daniels Band

Jeff Daniels has been playing music for as long as he has been acting. Known for roles in such diverse films as The Martian, Dumb & Dumber, The Squid and The Whale, Terms of Endearment, along with his Golden Globe Award-winning role on the TV show “The Newsroom,” Daniels is a bona fide movie star.

But, it was music – one of his first passions back in the ‘70s – that shaped his future. In 1976, Daniels bought a Guild D-40 from Herb David’s Guitar Studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan, threw it in the back of his old Buick, and moved to New York City. That guitar led to a creative outlet, became a solace, a road into the artist that he didn’t know existed. Now, with eight solo records under his belt (his latest is Simple Truths) and a tour history that has seen him share the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Guy Clark, Keb Mo’, and Bruce Hornsby, he’s earned a reputation as an accomplished singer-songwriter, one that transcends the actor-turned-musician stereotype.

Jeff will be joined onstage for a portion of his set by the Ben Daniels Band, featuring his son. From their opening song to the finale of their set, the Ben Daniels Band cuts through with a sound that spans Americana, Blues, Jazz, and Rock.