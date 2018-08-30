Americana Music Association Award winners Shovels & Rope are married singer-songwriters Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. The Charleston, South Carolina-based indie-folk duo is best known for the songs “Birmingham,” “The Devil Is All Around” and “I Know.” The duo has been touring and performing to sold-out crowds coast to coast almost non-stop since the release of their critically acclaimed album, Little Seeds, in 2016.

The band’s new covers album, Busted Jukebox, Vol. 2, was produced by Michael Trent and features a diverse selection of songs originally written and recorded by an eclectic list of artists, including The Clash, Concrete Blonde, Leonard Cohen, Faith No More, Sigur Ros, The Breeders, Willie Nelson and more. Guest artists such as Brandi Carlile, Hayes Carll, Nicole Atkins, John Fullbright and Rhett Miller help inject a new energy into these revised renditions of these tried and true classics.