Stand Up Comedy Workshop with Christine O'Leary

Award-winning comedian Christine O’Leary will share her secrets for how to get laughs on stage and economize your written material into a 5 minute stand up comedy set! Then perform on the Playhouse stage at the Stand Up Comedy Graduation Showcase on November 5th! Might be your turn to step out of your comfort zone for 8-weeks and try what 100+ students to date describe as their ‘game changer’ come on, you know you already want too!