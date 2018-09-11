Blackberry Smoke: Find A Light Tour

Since emerging from Atlanta in the early 2000s, the quintet has become known for a signature sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. Hits include “Like An Arrow” and “Holding All The Roses.” The band has earned two Billboard chart-topping Country albums, 2015’s Holding All The Roses and 2016’s Like An Arrow. (For good measure, the latter also topped Billboard’s Americana/Folk album chart.)

Find A Light, Blackberry Smoke’s sixth studio album doubles down on diversity. Songs hew toward easygoing roots-rock (“Run Away From It All”) and Southern rock stomps (“The Crooked Kind”), as well as stripped-down acoustic numbers (“I’ve Got This Song”) and bruising alt-country (“Nobody Gives A Damn”). Rich instrumental flourishes—keening fiddle, solemn organ and bar-band piano boogie—add further depth and resonance.