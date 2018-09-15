Robert Cray Band

Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins and more than 20 acclaimed albums. Standout songs include: “Smoking Gun,” “Blues Get Off My Shoulder,” “Right Next Door (Because of Me)” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.”

Open ears and an open mind are the essence of singer, guitarist and songwriter Robert Cray’s approach to writing, recording and playing music. He has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. For the past 40 years, Cray and his band have played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world. He has a suitcase full of W.C. Handy blues awards and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

Opening will be the Funky Dawgz Brass Band!