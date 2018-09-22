The Jersey Tenors

This Opera/Rock Mash-up sensation blends iconic opera classics with rock and roll hits from Queen, Journey, Elton John, and Billy Joel, along with the songs of Jersey’s finest — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and Whitney Houston! These four charming wise guys will raise the roof with their powerful voices, and they will have you singing along before yous guys know it. From Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Figaro…Forgettaboutit!!!