Michael Nesmith & The First National Band

The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith revives his early ‘70s Southern rock band, earning much overdue critical acclaim. Songs like “Different Drum” (a Top 20 hit for Linda Ronstadt & The Stone Poneys), “Listen to the Band”, “Some of Shelly’s Blues” (covered by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), and “Silver Moon” will join lesser-known but equally transcendent album sides in a rebirth of what was labeled by critics as “the greatest music that you never heard.”
Almost fifty years ago, in May 1968, Michael Nesmith ventured to Nashville to record a series of groundbreaking sessions with local musicians. What they produced is now recognized as the foundation of the country-rock and alt-country movements. “I could just feel this happening, that there was this ‘thing,’” recalled Nez. “So, I headed off to Nashville to see if I couldn’t get some of the Nashville country thing into the rock’n’roll or vice versa.”
Despite the eight innovative country-rock LP’s Nesmith created between 1970 and 1978, he is one of the less heralded architects of the genre. The First National Band’s three classic albums — Magnetic South, Loose Salute, and Nevada Fighter — spawned four charting singles, including “Joanne” which reached #21 on the Billboard Top 100. However, live success for the fledgling band was harder to come by and the musicians Nez collected to bring his country-rock dream to market soon scattered. Nez played out his remaining RCA albums with Red Rhodes and toured with him throughout the ‘70s. Yet the full-blown sounds of the First National Band were never to be heard on the concert stage again until now!
