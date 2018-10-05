+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Under the Streetlamp

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Featuring former cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation “JERSEY BOYS,” Under the Streetlamp brings a night of Doo-Wop, Motown, and old time Rock ‘n’ Roll, including popular songs from The Drifters, Roy Orbison, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, plus a “show-stopping” salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons!

Friday, 05 October, 2018

Phone: 2034385795
$52.50-$75

