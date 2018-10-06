Event calendar brought to you by
With smart, observational humor and a legendary spontaneous interaction with the crowd, Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s pre-eminent comedians. American Comedy Award-winner for Best Female Standup Comic, she has made more than a dozen appearances on late night talk shows and is a regular panelist on NPR’s #1 show,
Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!
Saturday, 06 October, 2018
08:00 PM
Contact:
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Sunday, 21 October, 2018
1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities 12:00 PM Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Saturday, 06 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Friday, 05 October, 2018
The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art All Day Thursday, 04 October, 2018
The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art All Day Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Thursday, 04 October, 2018
Westminster School Open House 06:30 PM Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Westminster School Open House 06:30 PM Sunday, 04 November, 2018
King School Open House 01:00 PM Sunday, 14 October, 2018
King School Open House 01:00 PM Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM