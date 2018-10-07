Event calendar brought to you by
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit!
Jane Monheit is one of today’s best and most important vocalist-musicians. The Grammy Award-nominated jazz and pop vocalist has collaborated with John Pizzarelli, Michael Buble, Terence Blanchard, Tom Harrell and others. The New York Times raves that Monheit possesses “a voice of phenomenal beauty.” Don’t miss this evening of jazz standards!
Sunday, 07 October, 2018
07:30 PM
Contact:
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Sunday, 21 October, 2018
1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities 12:00 PM Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Saturday, 06 October, 2018
The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran 03:30 PM Friday, 05 October, 2018
The Loft Artists: Then and Now 40 Years of Art All Day Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 14 October, 2018
King School Open House 01:00 PM Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 21 October, 2018
1st Annual Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities 12:00 PM Sunday, 04 November, 2018
King School Open House 01:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Saturday, 13 October, 2018
Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend Of 'Ignite Your Senses' 2018 – 2019 Season 08:00 PM Sunday, 14 October, 2018
Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend Of 'Ignite Your Senses' 2018 – 2019 Season 08:00 PM Thursday, 11 October, 2018
Art After Dark - Spaghetti Dinner 06:00 PM Thursday, 25 October, 2018
Art After Dark - Intuitive Painting Workshop 06:00 PM Friday, 05 October, 2018
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 06 October, 2018
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 09 October, 2018
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 10 October, 2018
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 11 October, 2018
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 12 October, 2018
October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM