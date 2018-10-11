Lucky Chops

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit!

This high-energy, brassy funk band rose to fame with viral videos of their NYC subway shows, which were part of the Music Under New York program. Their dynamic and spirited live performances of instrumental versions of a wide-range of pop and rock songs – “Adele’s “Hello,” “Funkytown/I Feel Good,” “Helter Skelter” and others — have earned them millions of fans around the world with sold-out concerts and festival appearances across Europe and North and South America.