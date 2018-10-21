Gilbert Gottfried

Event calendar brought to you by
A fixture of the Comedy Central roasts, Gottfried has logged stand-up appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and others. He’s also a frequent guest on Howard Stern.
Peter Vouras is an actor and stand up comic who has performed in Europe, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and at various clubs and colleges across the United States. He has performed off-Broadway and played the role of the stage manager in Spider-Man 2.
Sunday, 21 October, 2018
08:00 PM
Sunday, 21 October, 2018
