Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles with their incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and top-flight live performances. Hear all the Eagles’ hits –“Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Already Gone,” “Heartache Tonight” and so many more!
Friday, 26 October, 2018
08:00 PM
Phone: 2034385795
