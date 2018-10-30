The Lone Bellow – Acoustic

This critically acclaimed, Americana Music Award-nominated band from Nashville via Brooklyn will be performing acoustic versions of songs from their recently released third album, Walk Into A Storm, which was produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell), as well as songs from their earlier albums.

“This fall, you’re cordially invited to the TRIIIO Tour. For some time now, we’ve done a mid-set performance around one microphone at our shows, and we’ve decided to make an entire night out of it. The three of us are embarking on a country-wide tour of acoustic shows in some of the most beautiful and intimate venues across the country. It will be an opportunity to try new arrangements of our entire repertoire, debut new and unrecorded songs, take requests, and hear more of Zach’s unparalleled storytelling and Brian’s incredible jokes,” says bandmember Kanene Donehey Pipkin.

Opening act is Naia Izumi, who recently won NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert contest. Izumi’s music has been described as soulful, intricate, elegant, bizarre, and sensual with haunting undertones. Watch his NPR Tiny Desk Concert here: https://n.pr/2KpwVJS