Tweet Gladys Knight

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield , CT 06877-5022



Phone: 203-438-5795

Website:

Phone: 203-438-5795Website: Click to Visit This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.