Event calendar brought to you by
Comedy Graduation Showcase
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
WITH HOST & TEACHER CHRISTINE O’LEARY
The Comedy Workshop Graduation Showcase is the finale to Christine O’Leary’s Stand Up Comedy Workshop here at The Ridgefield Playhouse. The brave, funny, and fabulous students will have their chance to perform their comedy set that they developed over the 8-week long program.
Monday, 05 November, 2018
07:30 PM
Contact:
Phone: 2034385795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Wednesday, 07 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Saturday, 03 November, 2018
The CT Daylily Society Welcomes Anna Carlson 12:00 PM Monday, 05 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 02 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Saturday, 24 November, 2018
Simsbury Celebrates! Fires Up the Holiday Season 05:00 PM Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Fall Breakout Day: Election on the Farm 11:00 AM Saturday, 17 November, 2018
Maroon & Gold Gala 06:30 PM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Saturday, 03 November, 2018
The CT Daylily Society Welcomes Anna Carlson 12:00 PM Saturday, 17 November, 2018
Maroon & Gold Gala 06:30 PM Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
Fall Breakout Day: Election on the Farm 11:00 AM Saturday, 24 November, 2018
Simsbury Celebrates! Fires Up the Holiday Season 05:00 PM Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Friday, 09 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Friday, 02 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 05 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM