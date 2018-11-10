Bebe Neuwirth: Stories & Song with Piano

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting and try some great vintages offered by Treasury Wine Estates, an Australian winery!

From her Broadway debut in A Chorus Line to Chicago, Cheers, Frasier and Madame Secretary, Neuwirth’s career has been distinguished in theatre, television and film. In this special performance, “Stories With Piano,” she and accompanist Scott Cady performed a collection of musical tales.

Born in New Jersey in 1958, Bebe Neuwirth studied dance at the Juilliard School in New York City before making her professional debut in a touring company of A Chorus Line in 1980. She won a 1986 Tony Award for her role in Sweet Charity. That same year, she made her TV debut on the hit sitcom Cheers as Lilith Sternin-Crane, wife of Dr. Frasier Crane. Neuwirth later returned to Broadway, earning another Tony for Chicago in 1997.