Bebe Neuwirth: Stories & Song with Piano

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting and try some great vintages offered byTreasury Wine Estates, an Australian winery!
From her Broadway debut inA Chorus LinetoChicago, Cheers, FrasierandMadame Secretary, Neuwirth’s career has been distinguished in theatre, television and film. In this special performance, “Stories With Piano,” she and accompanist Scott Cady performed a collection of musical tales.
Born in New Jersey in 1958, Bebe Neuwirth studied dance at the Juilliard School in New York City before making her professional debut in a touring company ofA Chorus Linein 1980. She won a 1986 Tony Award for her role inSweet Charity. That same year, she made her TV debut on the hit sitcomCheersas Lilith Sternin-Crane, wife of Dr. Frasier Crane. Neuwirth later returned to Broadway, earning another Tony forChicagoin 1997.
