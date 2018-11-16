The Capitol Steps: Make America Grin Again Tour

The Capitol Steps return to The Playhouse after sold-shows in 2016 & 2017! It’s Make America Grin Again. It’s amazing. It’s huge. It’s fabulous. It has nothing to do with Russia. Or Putin. Hear from Donald Trump and Don Jr., Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan (and even some Democrats. SAD!!!) as they make comedy great again. With a special guest appearance by Stormy Daniels! Buy your tickets now and stimulate the economy!