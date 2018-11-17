Max Weinberg's Jukebox

Max Weinberg (longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band) invites the audience to create the set list he and his crack four-piece group will play that night. Audience members choose from a video menu of more than 200 songs from the glory days of rock and roll — everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Springsteen’s biggest hits.

Weinberg, the driving rhythmic force propelling The E Street Band for 43 years, is also known to millions of fans for his 17 year stint as the bandleader and comedic foil to talk show host Conan O’Brien and is the only musician in history to make the leap from a starring role in one of the world’s iconic rock groups to leading his eponymous band on NBC’s “Late Night” and “The Tonight Show.” And if that wasn’t enough Weinberg managed to do both gigs simultaneously from 1999-2009.