Calling all Fellas and Flappers! Put on your glad rags and let's Charleston! Crystal Theatre presents Prohibition, Norwalk: 1925 on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00pm and Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00pm at the Ben Franklin Center 66 Bayview Ave. Norwalk, CT. Prohibition Norwalk: 1925 is the newest installment in Cheryl Kemeny's Ellis Island Series and is the sequel to last year's Norwalk-based hit musical, Whistleville. With book by Samantha Kulish-Fargione, music and lyrics by Cheryl E. Kemeny and choreography by Char Fromentin, Prohibition Norwalk: 1925 takes you on a wild ride through Norwalk during the Roaring 20's! Online ticket sales start Tuesday, July 3 at 5pm. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for seniors and students under 16. Purchase tickets online at www.crystaltheatre.org or by calling 203-847-4850.



Join us on a trip back to the Roaring Twenties! It has been 18 years since Kate Sullivan O'Reilly has become Mrs. Robin Brennen. Living on Golden Hill in Norwalk with Robin and their teenage daughter, Maggie, everything appears picture perfect, yet secrets run deep. While Maggie and her friends enjoy being "Young and Alive", Robin gets involved with a gang of bootleggers which results in dangerous repercussions for his family and friends. Mary Seymour Hirst, town busy-body, battles to keep the town dry while Robin's glamorous sister, Lillian, and her elite chums over on Bell Island party harder than ever before. The musical features over 30 high school performers from Darien, Fairfield, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford and Wilton.



Crystal Theatre is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit performing arts school that has trained thousands of students ages 4 to 21 in musical performance techniques since 1987. For more information: www.crystaltheatre.org or call 203-847-4850.



Photo Credit: Katherine O’Melia