Event calendar brought to you by
Oxford Town Hall
486 Oxford Rd
Oxford , CT
06478
Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!
Saturday, 14 July, 2018
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 14 July, 2018
Saturday, 21 July, 2018
Saturday, 28 July, 2018
Saturday, 04 August, 2018
Saturday, 11 August, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Alexis Gazy
Phone: 2035251090
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Saturday, 14 July, 2018
Farmers and Friends Family Picnic 11:00 AM Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Ben Vereen: Steppin' Out for the Holidays 04:00 PM Saturday, 21 July, 2018
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle 08:00 PM Sunday, 22 July, 2018
Nore Davis (Amazon Stand-Up Special) 07:00 PM Tuesday, 17 July, 2018
A Farmer's Life 10:00 AM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Christmas with the Celts: An American & Irish Christmas 07:30 PM Tuesday, 14 August, 2018
A Farmer's Life 10:00 AM Friday, 27 July, 2018
Terrapin 08:00 PM Saturday, 01 December, 2018
Snowkus Pocus 04:00 PM Tuesday, 24 July, 2018
A Farmer's Life 10:00 AM
Sunday, 29 July, 2018
Southport Nature Walk 11:30 AM Friday, 03 August, 2018
Sketch A Scape With Alex Sax 10:00 AM
The Art of Elizabeth Ann McNally at The Gallery @ Jerram Winery 11:00 AM Sunday, 22 July, 2018
Nore Davis (Amazon Stand-Up Special) 07:00 PM Friday, 27 July, 2018
Terrapin 08:00 PM Saturday, 28 July, 2018
Dance A Thon for Wigs and Wishes 12:30 PM Saturday, 21 July, 2018
Stamford- Make New Friends- Mingle 08:00 PM Saturday, 01 December, 2018
Snowkus Pocus 04:00 PM Sunday, 09 December, 2018
Christmas with the Celts: An American & Irish Christmas 07:30 PM Sunday, 02 December, 2018
Ben Vereen: Steppin' Out for the Holidays 04:00 PM