Event calendar brought to you by
Oxford Town Hall
486 Oxford Rd
Oxford , CT
06478
Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!
Saturday, 08 September, 2018
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 01 September, 2018
Saturday, 08 September, 2018
Saturday, 15 September, 2018
Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Saturday, 29 September, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Alexis Gazy
Phone: 2035251090
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 12 October, 2018
Tracy Morgan 08:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Upcoming Events
Friday, 31 August, 2018
Summer Horsemanship Riding Program 08:00 AM
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM Saturday, 01 September, 2018
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
WVFC Tag Sale - September 1, 2018 - Warren CT 09:00 AM
Oxford Farmers Market 10:00 AM Sunday, 02 September, 2018
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is Back! 10:00 AM Monday, 03 September, 2018
ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Wolves & Peregrine Falcons 09:00 AM
Saturday, 01 September, 2018
WVFC Tag Sale - September 1, 2018 - Warren CT 09:00 AM Monday, 22 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Tuesday, 23 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Saturday, 27 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Sunday, 28 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Swim Across America Fairfield County Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge 07:00 AM Wednesday, 24 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Thursday, 25 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Friday, 26 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Sunday, 07 October, 2018
STARS Pet Parade & Festival 01:00 PM
Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Swim Across America Fairfield County Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge 07:00 AM Monday, 22 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Tuesday, 23 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Wednesday, 24 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Thursday, 25 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Friday, 26 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Saturday, 27 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Sunday, 28 October, 2018
Experience Greenwich Week All Day Sunday, 07 October, 2018
STARS Pet Parade & Festival 01:00 PM Wednesday, 10 October, 2018
Wednesdays @ Whitby School 09:30 AM