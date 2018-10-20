Event calendar brought to you by
Oxford Town Hall
486 Oxford Rd
Oxford , CT
06478
Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!
