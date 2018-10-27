Event calendar brought to you by
Oxford Town Hall
486 Oxford Rd
Oxford , CT
06478
Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!
Saturday, 27 October, 2018
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:
Alexis Gazy
Phone: 2035251090
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 23 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 27 November, 2018
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 04:00 PM Wednesday, 28 November, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Monday, 03 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Saturday, 08 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Thursday, 13 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Tuesday, 18 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Sunday, 23 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Friday, 28 December, 2018
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM Wednesday, 02 January, 2019
The Mansion's Holiday Exhibit 12:00 PM
Friday, 26 October, 2018
Wickedly Fun Week of Tricks & Treats at Stepping Stones 10:00 AM Thursday, 01 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 29 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 26 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 05 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Tuesday, 30 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 31 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 02 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Tuesday, 06 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Thursday, 08 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Friday, 09 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Bridgeport Art Trail All Day Friday, 26 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 29 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Tuesday, 30 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 31 October, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 01 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 02 November, 2018
'Street Level' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM