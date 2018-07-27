Pequot Library's 58th Summer Book Sale

One of the Largest Book Sales in New England, runs Friday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 31, 2018. 9am - 6pm daily (until 2pm on Tues.)

OVER 100,000 BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, and RECORDS, plus unique Specials. 60+ categories to choose from including all your favorites.

Admission is FREE and proceeds directly fund Pequot Library's annual programs and events for all ages.

Catalog of "Specials" for pre-sale: Buyers can purchase up to five (5) Specials in advance of the sale, at a premium of 25% above the catalog price. Visit pequotlibrary.org for more information.

Come early and come often, items continually restocked!

Thank you to our generous sponsors: People's United Bank, Roland & Co, Russo & Rizio, LLC, and WSHU Public Radio.