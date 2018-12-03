Tweet Craig Ferguson: Hobo Fabulous Tour

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield , CT 06877-5022



Phone: 203-438-5795

Website:

Don't miss this stand-up set from the Scottish-American television host, comedian, author and actor! Best known for his long run as host of the CBS late-night talk show "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" and his Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show "Celebrity Name Game," he currently hosts "The Craig Ferguson Show" on Sirius XM.

Categories:

