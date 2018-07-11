+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Afro Rhythm and Beats | JULY 11TH | AfroBeat Dance Class w/ Tamara Jones

Connecticut Ballet

20 Acosta Street
 Stamford, 06902
USA

Afro Rhythm and Beats Afrobeat Dance Class Stamford,CT

Afrobeat Afrofusion dance class with Tamara Jones in Stamford,CT.
You don't want to miss this class!
Beginners welcomed! All levels welcome!

Ms. Tamara J aka Faith Jones is bringing you the hottest new Afrobeats moves mixed with Hip Hop, West African and Dancehall. She's danced with many companies and choreographed for many stages: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn Arts Exchange, Radio City, NJPAC, choreographed for FELA Workshops, taught at corporate events such as Nabisco, teaches at Broadway Dance Center and a host of other venues such as Essence Holiday party. Dancing since the age of 4, she's has much knowledge of technique and the culture!

Purchase your tickets HERE https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afro-rhythm-and-beats-july-11th-afrobeat-dance-class-w-tamara-jones-tickets-47680775483

Space is limited. Tell a friend, bring a friend. Be ready to have fun, learn some moves and work your body! Get your fitness in!

Wednesday, 11 July, 2018

Stephanie

$20

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 07/09/2018

