NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Terrapin

Wall Street Theater

71 Wall Street
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Terrapin is the ultimate Grateful Dead experience. They have performed over 160 concerts, offering an authentic mix of Dead tunes which will appeal to the most ardent Deadhead as well as the newly acquainted listener. The band consists of players who have loved and performed this music for decades. Terrapin has invested heavily in state-of-the art equipment which is “true to form” of recreating a live concert experience. They have 7000+ followers on Facebook, a comprehensive marketing platform and are available for theaters, festivals, private events and more.

 

Terrapin is:

Paul Dunay on Rhythm Guitar
JP Geoghegan on Drums
Ric LuBell on Bass
Ams Palmieri on Vocals
Geoff Schneider on Lead Guitar
Matt 'Helm' Winthrop on Keyboard

 

Advance Tickets $20 prior to May 15th

May 15th -July 27 $25.00

Day of Show: $30.00

Friday, 27 July, 2018

Contact:

Jeanne Moore

Phone: 877-987-8764
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Pre Sale $25.00 Day of Show $30.00

